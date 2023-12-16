Should you wager on Trent Frederic to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

  • In five of 28 games this season, Frederic has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
  • Frederic has zero points on the power play.
  • Frederic averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:07 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 15:13 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:27 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:56 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:56 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:39 Home L 5-2

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

