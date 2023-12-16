For bracketology analysis around Vermont and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Vermont ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 107

Vermont's best wins

Vermont's signature win of the season came against the Charleston (SC) Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 93), according to the RPI. Vermont picked up the 73-64 neutral-site win on November 16. Against Charleston (SC), Matt Veretto led the team by compiling 18 points to go along with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

78-68 over Saint Louis (No. 122/RPI) on November 17

66-65 at home over Yale (No. 169/RPI) on December 2

67-55 at home over Merrimack (No. 172/RPI) on November 6

73-71 on the road over Northeastern (No. 178/RPI) on December 6

64-53 at home over Dartmouth (No. 310/RPI) on November 29

Vermont's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

The Catamounts have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Vermont is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Vermont has drawn the 130th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Catamounts have 13 games left against teams over .500. They have 17 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Vermont has 19 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Vermont's next game

Matchup: Toledo Rockets vs. Vermont Catamounts

Toledo Rockets vs. Vermont Catamounts Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

