Saturday's contest that pits the Vermont Catamounts (6-5) versus the Duquesne Dukes (6-3) at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-61 in favor of Vermont. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Catamounts suffered a 53-43 loss to Manhattan.

Vermont vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Vermont vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 62, Duquesne 61

Other America East Predictions

Vermont Schedule Analysis

Against the Holy Cross Crusaders on December 3, the Catamounts captured their best win of the season, a 46-44 home victory.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Catamounts are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

Vermont 2023-24 Best Wins

46-44 at home over Holy Cross (No. 186) on December 3

58-53 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 220) on November 17

58-32 at home over Dartmouth (No. 328) on November 30

60-48 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 329) on November 6

62-42 on the road over Army (No. 348) on December 6

Vermont Leaders

Emma Utterback: 14.7 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)

14.7 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25) Anna Olson: 10.4 PTS, 58.7 FG%

10.4 PTS, 58.7 FG% Bella Vito: 5.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

5.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Delaney Richason: 7.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.5 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)

7.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.5 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43) Paula Gonzalez: 4.7 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game (scoring 54.6 points per game to rank 325th in college basketball while giving up 51.1 per outing to rank ninth in college basketball) and have a +39 scoring differential overall.

The Catamounts score 56.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 52.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Vermont is surrendering 42.0 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 51.3.

