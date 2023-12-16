Saturday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) and the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Virginia Tech squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 74, Vermont 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Vermont vs. Virginia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia Tech (-8.6)

Virginia Tech (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

Virginia Tech has gone 4-6-0 against the spread, while Vermont's ATS record this season is 3-6-0. A total of four out of the Hokies' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Catamounts' games have gone over.

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts put up 74.6 points per game (185th in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per contest (33rd in college basketball). They have a +120 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Vermont pulls down 34.5 rebounds per game (270th in college basketball) while conceding 31.1 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.4 boards per game.

Vermont hits 10.6 three-pointers per game (13th in college basketball) at a 38.9% rate (26th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 per game its opponents make, at a 33.2% rate.

Vermont and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Catamounts commit 8.7 per game (11th in college basketball) and force 8.5 (358th in college basketball).

