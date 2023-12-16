The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) face the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other America East Games

Vermont Stats Insights

  • The Catamounts have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Hokies have averaged.
  • This season, Vermont has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.
  • The Catamounts are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hokies sit at 281st.
  • The Catamounts put up an average of 74.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 66.7 the Hokies allow.
  • Vermont is 6-2 when it scores more than 66.7 points.

Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Vermont averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (80) than on the road (69.2).
  • The Catamounts conceded fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than on the road (67.6) last season.
  • Vermont knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (35.9%).

Vermont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Yale W 66-65 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Northeastern W 73-71 Matthews Arena
12/9/2023 Colgate L 77-71 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/16/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Toledo - Savage Arena
12/22/2023 @ Miami (OH) - Millett Hall

