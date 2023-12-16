The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) face the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACCN

Vermont Stats Insights

The Catamounts have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Hokies have averaged.

This season, Vermont has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.

The Catamounts are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hokies sit at 281st.

The Catamounts put up an average of 74.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 66.7 the Hokies allow.

Vermont is 6-2 when it scores more than 66.7 points.

Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Vermont averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (80) than on the road (69.2).

The Catamounts conceded fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than on the road (67.6) last season.

Vermont knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (35.9%).

