How to Watch Vermont vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) face the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.
Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other America East Games
Vermont Stats Insights
- The Catamounts have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Hokies have averaged.
- This season, Vermont has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hokies sit at 281st.
- The Catamounts put up an average of 74.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 66.7 the Hokies allow.
- Vermont is 6-2 when it scores more than 66.7 points.
Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Vermont averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (80) than on the road (69.2).
- The Catamounts conceded fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than on the road (67.6) last season.
- Vermont knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (35.9%).
Vermont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Yale
|W 66-65
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Northeastern
|W 73-71
|Matthews Arena
|12/9/2023
|Colgate
|L 77-71
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
