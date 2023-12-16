Vermont vs. Virginia Tech: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) battle the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Vermont matchup in this article.
Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Vermont Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-9.5)
|138.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-9.5)
|138.5
|-550
|+400
Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Vermont has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Virginia Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- Hokies games have hit the over four out of 10 times this season.
