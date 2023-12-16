The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) battle the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Vermont matchup in this article.

Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Vermont Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-9.5) 138.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-9.5) 138.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Vermont has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Virginia Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Hokies games have hit the over four out of 10 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.