The Vermont Catamounts (4-4) face the Duquesne Dukes (3-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Vermont vs. Duquesne Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Vermont Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vermont Players to Watch

Emma Utterback: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Anna Olson: 11.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Delaney Richason: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Bella Vito: 5.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Paula Gonzalez: 4.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duquesne Players to Watch

Utterback: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Olson: 11.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Richason: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Vito: 5.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Gonzalez: 4.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.