How to Watch the Vermont vs. Duquesne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Duquesne Dukes (6-3) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Vermont Catamounts (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Vermont vs. Duquesne Scoring Comparison
- The Dukes put up an average of 70.7 points per game, 19.6 more points than the 51.1 the Catamounts give up.
- Duquesne is 6-3 when it scores more than 51.1 points.
- Vermont's record is 6-4 when it gives up fewer than 70.7 points.
- The Catamounts score 13.8 fewer points per game (54.6) than the Dukes allow (68.4).
- The Catamounts shoot 40.5% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Dukes allow defensively.
- The Dukes' 39.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.6 higher than the Catamounts have given up.
Vermont Leaders
- Emma Utterback: 14.7 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)
- Anna Olson: 10.4 PTS, 58.7 FG%
- Bella Vito: 5.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Delaney Richason: 7.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.5 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)
- Paula Gonzalez: 4.7 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Holy Cross
|W 46-44
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Army
|W 62-42
|Christl Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Manhattan
|L 53-43
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
