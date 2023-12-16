The Duquesne Dukes (6-3) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Vermont Catamounts (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vermont vs. Duquesne Scoring Comparison

  • The Dukes put up an average of 70.7 points per game, 19.6 more points than the 51.1 the Catamounts give up.
  • Duquesne is 6-3 when it scores more than 51.1 points.
  • Vermont's record is 6-4 when it gives up fewer than 70.7 points.
  • The Catamounts score 13.8 fewer points per game (54.6) than the Dukes allow (68.4).
  • The Catamounts shoot 40.5% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Dukes allow defensively.
  • The Dukes' 39.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.6 higher than the Catamounts have given up.

Vermont Leaders

  • Emma Utterback: 14.7 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)
  • Anna Olson: 10.4 PTS, 58.7 FG%
  • Bella Vito: 5.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
  • Delaney Richason: 7.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.5 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)
  • Paula Gonzalez: 4.7 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vermont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Holy Cross W 46-44 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Army W 62-42 Christl Arena
12/9/2023 @ Manhattan L 53-43 Draddy Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Duquesne - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/20/2023 Sacred Heart - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/29/2023 Princeton - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.