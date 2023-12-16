The Duquesne Dukes (6-3) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Vermont Catamounts (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN+

Vermont vs. Duquesne Scoring Comparison

The Dukes put up an average of 70.7 points per game, 19.6 more points than the 51.1 the Catamounts give up.

Duquesne is 6-3 when it scores more than 51.1 points.

Vermont's record is 6-4 when it gives up fewer than 70.7 points.

The Catamounts score 13.8 fewer points per game (54.6) than the Dukes allow (68.4).

The Catamounts shoot 40.5% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Dukes allow defensively.

The Dukes' 39.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.6 higher than the Catamounts have given up.

Vermont Leaders

Emma Utterback: 14.7 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)

14.7 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25) Anna Olson: 10.4 PTS, 58.7 FG%

10.4 PTS, 58.7 FG% Bella Vito: 5.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

5.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Delaney Richason: 7.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.5 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)

7.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.5 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43) Paula Gonzalez: 4.7 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

Vermont Schedule