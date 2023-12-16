The Vermont Catamounts (6-2) play the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. This clash will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Vermont Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vermont Players to Watch

Lynn Kidd: 14.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Sean Pedulla: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 14.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Long: 4.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

4.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Tyler Nickel: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Kidd: 14.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Pedulla: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Cattoor: 14.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Long: 4.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

4.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Nickel: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank 199th 74.4 Points Scored 76.4 151st 133rd 68.6 Points Allowed 61 14th 283rd 30.6 Rebounds 32.9 197th 300th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 7.8 283rd 174th 7.5 3pt Made 10.5 13th 81st 15.1 Assists 15 87th 133rd 11.3 Turnovers 8.5 14th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.