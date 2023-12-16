Vermont vs. Virginia Tech December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Vermont Catamounts (6-2) play the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. This clash will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Vermont Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vermont Players to Watch
- Lynn Kidd: 14.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sean Pedulla: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 14.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Long: 4.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyler Nickel: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Kidd: 14.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Pedulla: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Cattoor: 14.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Long: 4.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Nickel: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison
|Virginia Tech Rank
|Virginia Tech AVG
|Vermont AVG
|Vermont Rank
|199th
|74.4
|Points Scored
|76.4
|151st
|133rd
|68.6
|Points Allowed
|61
|14th
|283rd
|30.6
|Rebounds
|32.9
|197th
|300th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|283rd
|174th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|10.5
|13th
|81st
|15.1
|Assists
|15
|87th
|133rd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|8.5
|14th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.