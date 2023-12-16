Vermont vs. Virginia Tech: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) are favored by 9.5 points against the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network. The over/under for the matchup is set at 138.5.
Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Venue: Cassell Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Virginia Tech
|-9.5
|138.5
Catamounts Betting Records & Stats
- Vermont has played four games this season that finished with a point total higher than 138.5 points.
- Vermont's contests this season have a 138.4-point average over/under, 0.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- Vermont is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Vermont has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.
- The Catamounts have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +375 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Vermont has a 21.1% chance of walking away with the win.
Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Virginia Tech
|5
|50%
|74.1
|148.7
|66.7
|130.4
|143.3
|Vermont
|4
|44.4%
|74.6
|148.7
|63.7
|130.4
|136.1
Additional Vermont Insights & Trends
- The Catamounts score an average of 74.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 66.7 the Hokies allow.
- Vermont has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.
Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Virginia Tech
|4-6-0
|2-3
|4-6-0
|Vermont
|3-6-0
|0-0
|4-5-0
Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Virginia Tech
|Vermont
|13-4
|Home Record
|13-1
|2-9
|Away Record
|9-6
|9-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|77.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.0
|71.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.2
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|7-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-6-0
