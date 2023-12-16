The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) are favored by 9.5 points against the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network. The over/under for the matchup is set at 138.5.

Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia Tech -9.5 138.5

Catamounts Betting Records & Stats

Vermont has played four games this season that finished with a point total higher than 138.5 points.

Vermont's contests this season have a 138.4-point average over/under, 0.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Vermont is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Vermont has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

The Catamounts have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +375 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Vermont has a 21.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia Tech 5 50% 74.1 148.7 66.7 130.4 143.3 Vermont 4 44.4% 74.6 148.7 63.7 130.4 136.1

Additional Vermont Insights & Trends

The Catamounts score an average of 74.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 66.7 the Hokies allow.

Vermont has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia Tech 4-6-0 2-3 4-6-0 Vermont 3-6-0 0-0 4-5-0

Vermont vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Tech Vermont 13-4 Home Record 13-1 2-9 Away Record 9-6 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

