Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Windsor County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Windsor County, Vermont today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Windsor County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Otter Valley Union High School at Hartford High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: White River Junction, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.