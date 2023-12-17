Dallas (10-3) brings a five-game winning streak into a matchup with Buffalo on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Bills favored by 2 points. The over/under is set at 49 in the contest.

Prior to live betting this week's game that has the Bills squaring off against the Cowboys, see the article below. We have put together all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Bills vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Bills have been winning six times, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up one time.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Cowboys have been winning seven times, have trailed three times, and have been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Bills have won the second quarter eight times, lost three times, and been knotted up two times.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 8.7 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.7 points on average in the second quarter.

The Cowboys have been outscored in the second quarter four times and won nine times in 13 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Bills have won the third quarter seven times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up four times.

Offensively, Buffalo is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) this year. It is allowing two points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

Out of 13 games this season, the Cowboys have won the third quarter six times, lost five times, and tied two times.

4th Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Bills have won the fourth quarter seven times, lost five times, and been knotted up one time.

Buffalo's offense is averaging eight points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.9 points on average in that quarter.

The Cowboys have won the fourth quarter in 10 games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in three games.

Bills vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bills have led after the first half in eight games (6-2 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in five games (1-4).

In 2023, the Cowboys have led after the first half in eight games (7-1 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in four games (2-2), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0).

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games and have been outscored in the second half in five games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 12.9 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 8.9 points on average in the second half.

Out of 13 games this season, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second half seven times (7-0 record in those games), lost five times (2-3), and tied one time (1-0).

