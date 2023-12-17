The Buffalo Bills will play the Dallas Cowboys at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, December 17 at 4:25 PM ET. Our computer model predicts that the Cowboys will win -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Watch the Bills in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

On offense, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by totaling 26.8 points per game. They rank sixth on defense (18.8 points allowed per game). Things have been positive for the Cowboys on both offense and defense, as they are putting up 32.4 points per game (best) and surrendering just 17.9 points per game (fourth-best).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Cowboys vs Bills on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (+2) Under (50.5) Cowboys 25, Bills 22

Place your bets on the Bills-Cowboys matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bills Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bills a 56.5% chance to win.

Buffalo has put together a 5-7-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Bills are 4-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Buffalo and its opponent have combined to hit the over four out of 13 times this season.

Bills games this season have posted an average total of 46.1, which is 4.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cowboys Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Cowboys.

Dallas is 9-4-0 ATS this year.

The Cowboys have been an underdog by 2 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Dallas games have gone over the point total eight out of 13 times this year.

Cowboys games average 45.1 total points, 5.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bills vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 26.8 18.8 28.3 16 25 22 Dallas 32.4 17.9 39.9 15.4 23.7 20.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.