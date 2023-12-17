Peruse the injury report for the Buffalo Bills (7-6), which currently has eight players listed, as the Bills ready for their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, December 17 at 4:25 PM .

The Bills faced the Kansas City Chiefs in their last game, winning 20-17.

Their last time out, the Cowboys won 33-13 over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Allen QB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Taron Johnson CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Kaiir Elam CB Ankle Questionable Micah Hyde S Neck Out A.J. Epenesa DE Rib Out Dawson Knox TE Wrist Full Participation In Practice Justin Shorter WR Hamstring Questionable Dalton Kincaid TE Wrist Full Participation In Practice

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandin Cooks WR Rest Questionable Stephon Gilmore CB Rest Questionable Malik Hooker S Ankle Questionable Johnathan Hankins DT Knee Out Jalen Tolbert WR Illness Questionable Viliami Fehoko DE Knee Questionable Matt Waletzko OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Bills vs. Cowboys Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: FOX

Bills Season Insights

On offense, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by averaging 378.9 yards per game. They rank 14th on defense (321.9 yards allowed per game).

The Bills have been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking fifth-best in scoring offense (26.8 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (18.8 points allowed per game).

On offense, the Bills have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by putting up 256.9 per game. They rank 10th on defense (207.9 passing yards allowed per game).

Buffalo is averaging 122 rushing yards per game on offense this season (10th in NFL), and is allowing 114 rushing yards per game (19th) on defense.

The Bills rank 12th in the NFL with a +2 turnover margin after forcing 23 turnovers (fourth in the NFL) and committing 21 (23rd in the NFL).

Bills vs. Cowboys Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-2)

Bills (-2) Moneyline: Bills (-130), Cowboys (+110)

Bills (-130), Cowboys (+110) Total: 49.5 points

