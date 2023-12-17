How to Watch Bills vs. Cowboys on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) take a five-game winning streak into a meeting against the Buffalo Bills (7-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Highmark Stadium.
We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bills vs. Cowboys
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV: FOX
Bills Insights
- The Bills average 8.9 more points per game (26.8) than the Cowboys surrender (17.9).
- The Bills rack up 378.9 yards per game, 89 more yards than the 289.9 the Cowboys give up per outing.
- This season, Buffalo runs for 16 more yards per game (122) than Dallas allows per contest (106).
- This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 21 times, while the Cowboys have forced 21.
Bills Home Performance
- In home games, the Bills put up 28.3 points per game and give up 16. That's more than they score overall (26.8), but less than they allow (18.8).
- At home, the Bills accumulate 391.1 yards per game and concede 311.6. That's more than they gain overall (378.9), but less than they allow (321.9).
- Buffalo's average yards passing at home (265.3) is higher than its overall average (256.9). And its average yards conceded at home (199) is lower than overall (207.9).
- The Bills rack up 125.9 rushing yards per game at home (3.9 more than their overall average), and concede 112.6 at home (1.4 less than overall).
- In home games, the Bills convert 46.9% of third downs and allow 38.4% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (48.8%) and allow (39.3%) overall.
Bills Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|New York
|W 32-6
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Philadelphia
|L 37-34
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Kansas City
|W 20-17
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|Dallas
|-
|FOX
|12/23/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|Peacock
|12/31/2023
|New England
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|at Miami
|-
|-
