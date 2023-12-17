The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) take a five-game winning streak into a matchup against the Buffalo Bills (7-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Highmark Stadium.

As the Bills ready for this matchup against the Cowboys, check out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Bills vs. Cowboys Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Venue: Highmark Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 2 50 -130 +110

Bills vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo Bills

The average total in Buffalo's games this season is 46.1, 3.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bills have covered the spread five times in 13 games with a set spread.

The Bills have gone 6-4 as moneyline favorites (winning 60% of those games).

Buffalo has a 6-4 record (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have combined with their opponent to score more than 50 points in six of 13 games this season.

Dallas' games this season have had an average of 45.1 points, 4.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Cowboys are 9-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Dallas has been at least a +110 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Bills vs. Cowboys Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 26.8 5 18.8 6 46.1 3 13 Cowboys 32.4 1 17.9 4 45.1 6 13

Bills vs. Cowboys Betting Insights & Trends

Bills

In its last three games, Buffalo has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In Buffalo's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

The Bills have scored 104 more points than their opponents this season (eight per game), and the Cowboys have scored 188 more points than their opponents (14.5 per game).

Cowboys

Dallas has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall over its last three games.

The Cowboys have hit the over twice in their past three contests.

The Bills have outscored opponents by a total of 104 points this season (eight per game), and the Cowboys have put up 188 more points than their opponents (14.5 per game).

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.1 45.9 46.3 Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 27.3 25.2 ATS Record 5-7-1 3-4-0 2-3-1 Over/Under Record 4-9-0 2-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-4 5-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.1 44.6 45.6 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 27.3 25.8 ATS Record 9-4-0 6-1-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 8-5-0 5-2-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 7-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

