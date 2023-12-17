On Sunday, December 17, 2023, the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (15-4) will look to hold off their closest rival in that conference, the Orlando Magic (14-6), at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSFL.

Celtics vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, BSFL

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averages 27.4 points, 4.1 assists and 8.7 rebounds per contest.

Jaylen Brown averages 21.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.4 points, 5.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds per contest.

Derrick White averages 14.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown with 2.2 made treys per game.

Al Horford averages 7.6 points, 2.8 assists and 6.6 boards.

Magic Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Paolo Banchero gives the Magic 19.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 20.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Magic are receiving 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Cole Anthony this season.

Jalen Suggs is putting up 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is draining 45.4% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Moritz Wagner gets the Magic 13 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while delivering 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Celtics vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Celtics Magic 116.7 Points Avg. 114.3 107.4 Points Allowed Avg. 110 47.3% Field Goal % 47.5% 36.5% Three Point % 35.4%

