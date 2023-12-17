You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and others on the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic heading into their matchup at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday at TD Garden.

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

NBCS-BOS and BSFL

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -175)

Tatum has put up 27.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, which equals Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Tatum's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -159) 3.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -139)

The 21.9 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 1.4 more than his over/under on Sunday (20.5).

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 3.5.

Brown's assists average -- 3.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Sunday's over/under.

He has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (1.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Sunday's prop bet for Derrick White is 14.5 points, 1.1 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 3.9 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).

White averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Sunday.

White has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: +142)

The 22.5-point prop total for Banchero on Sunday is 2.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 20.4.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 6.5).

Sunday's assist prop total for Banchero (4.5) equals his year-long average.

Banchero averages 1.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -128)

The 20.5 points Franz Wagner has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (21.5).

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).

Wagner has averaged 3.8 assists per game, 0.7 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Wagner has averaged the same amount of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.