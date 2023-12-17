Dalton Kincaid was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Buffalo Bills' Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). All of Kincaid's stats can be found on this page.

In the passing game, Kincaid has been targeted 72 times, with season stats of 495 yards on 61 receptions (8.1 per catch) and two TDs.

Dalton Kincaid Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Wrist

The Bills have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Justin Shorter (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec



Bills vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Kincaid 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 72 61 495 244 2 8.1

Kincaid Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 4 26 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 5 43 0 Week 3 @Commanders 2 2 3 0 Week 4 Dolphins 5 4 27 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Patriots 8 8 75 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 7 5 65 1 Week 9 @Bengals 11 10 81 0 Week 10 Broncos 6 5 51 1 Week 11 Jets 7 6 46 0 Week 12 @Eagles 6 5 38 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 8 5 21 0

