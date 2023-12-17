Will Dawson Knox Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dawson Knox was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Buffalo Bills take on the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Check out Knox's stats on this page.
In terms of season stats, Knox has been targeted 31 times and has 18 catches for 138 yards (7.7 per reception) and one TD.
Dawson Knox Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Wrist
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Bills this week:
- Dalton Kincaid (FP/wrist): 61 Rec; 495 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Justin Shorter (questionable/hamstring): 61 Rec; 495 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Bills vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Knox 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|31
|18
|138
|79
|1
|7.7
Knox Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|4
|3
|25
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|5
|3
|10
|1
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|6
|3
|17
|0
|Week 6
|Giants
|6
|3
|17
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Week 14
|@Chiefs
|3
|3
|36
|0
