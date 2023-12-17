In the Week 15 tilt between the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Dawson Knox score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Dawson Knox score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Knox has put up a 138-yard campaign thus far (17.3 yards per game), with one touchdown, reeling in 18 balls on 31 targets.

In one of eight games this year, Knox has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Dawson Knox Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 25 0 Week 2 Raiders 5 3 10 1 Week 3 @Commanders 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 1 12 0 Week 5 Jaguars 6 3 17 0 Week 6 Giants 6 3 17 0 Week 7 @Patriots 3 1 10 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 3 3 36 0

