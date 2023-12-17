Will Deonte Harris pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Buffalo Bills take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will Deonte Harris score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Harris' 14 grabs have yielded 138 yards (11.5 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 20 times.

Harris has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Deonte Harris Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 9 0 Week 2 Raiders 3 2 4 0 Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 15 0 Week 4 Dolphins 2 2 10 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 62 0 Week 6 Giants 1 1 3 1 Week 7 @Patriots 1 1 10 0 Week 9 @Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 1 1 25 0

