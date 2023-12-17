DeVante Parker has a tough matchup when his New England Patriots meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Chiefs give up 185 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the league.

Parker's 39 targets have turned into to 22 catches for 264 yards (and an average of 29.3 per game).

Parker vs. the Chiefs

Parker vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games

No games Kansas City has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Kansas City on the season.

The Chiefs yield 185 passing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the league by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (17 total passing TDs).

DeVante Parker Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-118)

Parker Receiving Insights

Parker, in three of nine games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Parker has been targeted on 39 of his team's 437 passing attempts this season (8.9% target share).

He has picked up 6.8 yards per target (264 yards on 39 targets).

Having played nine games this year, Parker has not tallied a TD reception.

Parker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 4 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

