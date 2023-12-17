Should you wager on Hunter Henry finding his way into the end zone in the New England Patriots' upcoming Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Hunter Henry score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Henry has 353 yards on 35 receptions and five TDs. He has been targeted 52 times, and averages 29.4 yards receiving per contest.

In four of 12 games this season, Henry has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Hunter Henry Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 6 5 56 1 Week 2 Dolphins 7 6 52 1 Week 3 @Jets 5 2 17 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 4 51 0 Week 5 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 3 2 27 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 3 3 28 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 4 39 1 Week 10 Colts 5 3 21 0 Week 13 Chargers 4 2 15 0 Week 14 @Steelers 3 3 40 2

