Seeking an up-to-date view of the Ivy League and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Ivy League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents. 1. Princeton Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 24-1

10-1 | 24-1 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd

103rd Last Game: W 92-40 vs Bryn Athyn College
Next Game Opponent: Delaware Valley

Delaware Valley Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 2. Pennsylvania Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-12

7-5 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd

192nd Last Game: W 78-68 vs Howard
Next Game Opponent: @ Rider

@ Rider Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 3. Cornell Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 18-8

7-2 | 18-8 Overall Rank: 136th

136th Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st

291st Last Game: L 81-70 vs Syracuse
Next Game Opponent: @ Siena

@ Siena Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 4. Harvard Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-8

7-3 | 18-8 Overall Rank: 157th

157th Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st

181st Last Game: W 70-64 vs Army
Next Game Opponent: Holy Cross

Holy Cross Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 5. Yale Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-12

7-5 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 158th

158th Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th

227th Last Game: W 73-66 vs Quinnipiac
Next Game Opponent: @ Kansas

@ Kansas Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 6. Columbia Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 10-14

8-3 | 10-14 Overall Rank: 208th

208th Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd

353rd Last Game: W 87-83 vs Fairleigh Dickinson
Next Game Opponent: @ Fordham

@ Fordham Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 7. Brown Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-24

3-9 | 4-24 Overall Rank: 306th

306th Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th

224th Last Game: L 74-54 vs Providence
Next Game Opponent: Siena

Siena Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 8. Dartmouth Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-22

3-7 | 3-22 Overall Rank: 326th

326th Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th

259th Last Game: L 80-54 vs Le Moyne
Next Game Opponent: Thomas (ME)

Thomas (ME) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

