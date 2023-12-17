Should you bet on Jalen Reagor finding his way into the end zone in the New England Patriots' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Jalen Reagor score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Reagor has put together a 33-yard campaign on three catches so far. He has been targeted on 11 occasions, and averages 6.6 yards.

Having played five games this season, Reagor has not tallied a TD reception.

Jalen Reagor Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 Bills 1 1 11 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 1 11 0 Week 13 Chargers 1 1 11 0 Week 14 @Steelers 1 0 0 0

