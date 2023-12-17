Will James Cook pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Buffalo Bills play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Cook has churned out a team-high 789 rushing yards (60.7 per game) and scored one touchdown.

Cook has tacked on 38 catches for 391 yards (30.1 per game) and three receiving touchdowns.

Cook has had one game with a rushing TD.

He has registered a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

James Cook Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 12 46 0 4 17 0 Week 2 Raiders 17 123 0 4 36 0 Week 3 @Commanders 15 98 0 2 14 0 Week 4 Dolphins 12 29 1 1 48 0 Week 5 Jaguars 5 -4 0 3 25 0 Week 6 Giants 14 71 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 13 56 0 3 46 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 14 67 0 1 6 0 Week 9 @Bengals 6 20 0 4 19 0 Week 10 Broncos 12 109 0 2 11 0 Week 11 Jets 17 73 0 3 29 1 Week 12 @Eagles 16 43 0 6 57 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 10 58 0 5 83 1

