Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be taking on the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 15, Tatum put up 30 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 128-111 win against the Magic.

In this article we will look at Tatum's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.5 26.4 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 8.4 Assists 4.5 4.2 4.2 PRA -- 40.5 39 PR -- 36.3 34.8 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.3



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Magic

Tatum is responsible for taking 22.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.6 per game.

Tatum is averaging 8.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Tatum's opponents, the Magic, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Conceding 109.7 points per contest, the Magic are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Magic are the best squad in the NBA, giving up 40.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Magic are second in the NBA, conceding 23.4 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic are ranked eighth in the league, allowing 11.8 makes per contest.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2023 39 30 6 4 2 0 0 11/24/2023 39 26 5 3 0 0 2

