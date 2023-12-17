Josh Allen was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Buffalo Bills' Week 15 contest against the Dallas Cowboys (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Allen's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Josh Allen and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Allen's season stats include 3,447 passing yards (265.2 per game). He is 318-for-475 (66.9%), with 25 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions, and has 72 carries for 374 yards 10 touchdowns.

Keep an eye on Allen's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Josh Allen Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Allen 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 318 475 66.9% 3,447 25 14 7.3 72 374 10

Allen Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Jets 29 41 236 1 3 6 36 0 Week 2 Raiders 31 37 274 3 0 3 7 0 Week 3 @Commanders 20 32 218 1 1 3 46 1 Week 4 Dolphins 21 25 320 4 0 4 17 1 Week 5 Jaguars 27 40 359 2 1 4 14 1 Week 6 Giants 19 30 169 2 1 2 11 0 Week 7 @Patriots 27 41 265 2 1 7 17 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 31 40 324 2 1 7 41 1 Week 9 @Bengals 26 38 258 1 1 8 44 1 Week 10 Broncos 15 26 177 1 2 4 13 1 Week 11 Jets 20 32 275 3 1 5 15 0 Week 12 @Eagles 29 51 339 2 1 9 81 2 Week 14 @Chiefs 23 42 233 1 1 10 32 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.