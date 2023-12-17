The New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play in a Week 15 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will JuJu Smith-Schuster score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will JuJu Smith-Schuster score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Schuster has caught 29 passes on 47 targets for 260 yards and one TD, averaging 23.6 yards per game.

In one of 11 games this year, Smith-Schuster has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 33 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 28 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 5 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 1 14 0 Week 5 Saints 4 3 6 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 1 1 3 1 Week 9 Commanders 7 6 51 0 Week 10 Colts 1 1 9 0 Week 12 @Giants 4 2 10 0 Week 13 Chargers 3 1 11 0 Week 14 @Steelers 6 4 90 0

