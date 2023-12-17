With the New England Patriots playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Mike Gesicki a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Mike Gesicki score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Gesicki has hauled in 21 balls for 182 yards (16.5 per game) and one score this season.

Gesicki has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Mike Gesicki Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 3 3 36 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 33 0 Week 3 @Jets 1 1 18 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 1 12 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 3 28 0 Week 7 Bills 2 2 5 1 Week 8 @Dolphins 3 2 11 0 Week 9 Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Colts 3 2 22 0 Week 12 @Giants 2 0 0 0

