To find out how every NBA team currently measures up to the rest of the league, take a look at our power rankings below.

NBA Power Rankings

1. Boston Celtics

  • Current Record: 20-5 | Projected Record: 77-5
  • Odds to Win Finals: +375
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: W 114-97 vs Magic

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Warriors
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)

2. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Current Record: 18-7 | Projected Record: 74-8
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: W 135-82 vs Hornets

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bulls
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Current Record: 19-5 | Projected Record: 68-14
  • Odds to Win Finals: +2000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: W 127-109 vs Pacers

Next Game

4. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Current Record: 16-8 | Projected Record: 64-18
  • Odds to Win Finals: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: W 118-117 vs Nuggets

Next Game

5. Denver Nuggets

  • Current Record: 17-10 | Projected Record: 59-23
  • Odds to Win Finals: +400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: L 118-117 vs Thunder

Next Game

  • Opponent: Mavericks
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

6. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Current Record: 15-10 | Projected Record: 56-26
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1800
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: W 144-122 vs Knicks

Next Game

7. Houston Rockets

  • Current Record: 13-10 | Projected Record: 56-26
  • Odds to Win Finals: +12500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: L 128-119 vs Bucks

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Cavaliers
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: BSOH, Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

8. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Current Record: 19-7 | Projected Record: 53-29
  • Odds to Win Finals: +450
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: W 128-119 vs Rockets

Next Game

9. Orlando Magic

  • Current Record: 16-9 | Projected Record: 53-29
  • Odds to Win Finals: +12500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: L 114-97 vs Celtics

Next Game

10. New York Knicks

  • Current Record: 14-11 | Projected Record: 50-32
  • Odds to Win Finals: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: L 144-122 vs Clippers

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Lakers
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)

11. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Current Record: 16-11 | Projected Record: 46-36
  • Odds to Win Finals: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: W 146-110 vs Spurs

Next Game

  • Opponent: Grizzlies
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: TNT

12. Golden State Warriors

  • Current Record: 12-14 | Projected Record: 49-32
  • Odds to Win Finals: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: W 118-114 vs Trail Blazers

Next Game

  • Opponent: Celtics
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)

13. Sacramento Kings

  • Current Record: 15-9 | Projected Record: 49-33
  • Odds to Win Finals: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: W 125-104 vs Jazz

Next Game

  • Opponent: Wizards
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)

14. Dallas Mavericks

  • Current Record: 16-9 | Projected Record: 48-34
  • Odds to Win Finals: +2500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: W 131-120 vs Trail Blazers

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Nuggets
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

15. Brooklyn Nets

  • Current Record: 13-12 | Projected Record: 47-35
  • Odds to Win Finals: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: L 124-120 vs Warriors

Next Game

16. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Current Record: 14-12 | Projected Record: 48-34
  • Odds to Win Finals: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: W 127-119 vs Hawks

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rockets
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: BSOH, Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Current Record: 15-11 | Projected Record: 45-38
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: L 129-115 vs Spurs

Next Game

  • Opponent: Knicks
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)

18. Indiana Pacers

  • Current Record: 13-11 | Projected Record: 42-41
  • Odds to Win Finals: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: L 127-109 vs Timberwolves

Next Game

19. Atlanta Hawks

  • Current Record: 10-15 | Projected Record: 41-41
  • Odds to Win Finals: +12500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: L 127-119 vs Cavaliers

Next Game

20. Miami Heat

  • Current Record: 15-11 | Projected Record: 38-44
  • Odds to Win Finals: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: W 118-116 vs Bulls

Next Game

  • Opponent: Timberwolves
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

21. Phoenix Suns

  • Current Record: 14-12 | Projected Record: 35-46
  • Odds to Win Finals: +750
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: W 112-108 vs Wizards

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Trail Blazers
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, AZFamily (Watch this game on Fubo)

22. Toronto Raptors

  • Current Record: 10-15 | Projected Record: 28-54
  • Odds to Win Finals: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: L 125-104 vs Hawks

Next Game

23. Chicago Bulls

  • Current Record: 10-17 | Projected Record: 23-59
  • Odds to Win Finals: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: L 118-116 vs Heat

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ 76ers
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

24. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Current Record: 6-18 | Projected Record: 15-67
  • Odds to Win Finals: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: L 103-96 vs Rockets

Next Game

25. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Current Record: 6-19 | Projected Record: 12-69
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: L 118-114 vs Warriors

Next Game

  • Opponent: Suns
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, AZFamily (Watch this game on Fubo)

26. Utah Jazz

  • Current Record: 9-17 | Projected Record: 16-66
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: L 125-104 vs Kings

Next Game

27. San Antonio Spurs

  • Current Record: 4-21 | Projected Record: 11-71
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: L 146-110 vs Pelicans

Next Game

28. Charlotte Hornets

  • Current Record: 7-17 | Projected Record: 13-69
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: L 135-82 vs 76ers

Next Game

29. Washington Wizards

  • Current Record: 4-21 | Projected Record: 10-71
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: L 112-108 vs Suns

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Kings
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)

30. Detroit Pistons

  • Current Record: 2-24 | Projected Record: 3-79
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: L 146-114 vs Bucks

Next Game

