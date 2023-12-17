The New England Patriots (3-10) match up against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

Patriots Insights

The Patriots rack up 4.5 fewer points per game (13) than the Chiefs give up (17.5).

The Patriots rack up just 8.5 fewer yards per game (291.4) than the Chiefs allow per contest (299.9).

This season New England piles up 101.9 rushing yards per game, 13 fewer than Kansas City allows (114.9).

This year the Patriots have turned the ball over 21 times, six more than the Chiefs' takeaways (15).

Patriots Home Performance

At home, the Patriots average fewer points (12.7 per game) than they do overall (13). But they also concede fewer at home (20.6) than overall (20.9).

The Patriots accumulate 302 yards per game at home (10.6 more than overall), and concede 317.1 at home (10.2 more than overall).

At home New England picks up more passing yards (198.1 per game) than overall (189.5). But it also allows more passing yards (219.7 per game) than overall (218.8).

At home the Patriots accumulate more rushing yards (103.9 per game) than overall (101.9). But they also give up more rushing yards (97.4) than overall (88.2).

At home, the Patriots successfully convert fewer third downs (32.3%) than overall (32.9%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (38.9%) than overall (37%).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at New York L 10-7 FOX 12/3/2023 Los Angeles L 6-0 CBS 12/7/2023 at Pittsburgh W 21-18 Amazon Prime Video 12/17/2023 Kansas City - FOX 12/24/2023 at Denver - NFL Network 12/31/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 1/7/2024 New York - -

