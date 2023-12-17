The Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) are listed as 9.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 17, 2023 against the New England Patriots (3-10). An over/under of 37 points has been set for this matchup.

The betting trends and insights for the Chiefs can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Patriots. The recent betting trends and insights for the Patriots can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Chiefs.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-9.5) 37 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-9.5) 37 -460 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 15 Odds

New England vs. Kansas City Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Patriots vs. Chiefs Betting Insights

New England has covered the spread three times in 13 games.

This year, four of New England's 13 games have gone over the point total.

So far this season, Kansas City has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread.

The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Kansas City games have gone over the point total on four of 13 occasions (30.8%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.