The New England Patriots (3-10) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

The betting trends and insights for the Chiefs and Patriots can be found below before they square off on Sunday.

Patriots vs. Chiefs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 8.5 37 -450 +350

Patriots vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

New England Patriots

Patriots games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 37 points in eight of 13 outings.

New England's matchups this season have a 40.4-point average over/under, 3.4 more points than this game's total.

The Patriots have covered the spread three times in 13 games with a set spread.

This season, the Patriots have won two out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.

New England has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +350.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City has an average total of 47.6 in their contests this year, 10.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Chiefs have covered the spread seven times this season (7-6-0).

The Chiefs have won eight of their 13 games as moneyline favorites this year (61.5%).

Kansas City has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter and won every time.

Chiefs vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 22.5 12 17.5 3 47.6 9 13 Patriots 13 32 20.9 13 40.4 8 13

Patriots vs. Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends

Patriots

Over its last three contests, New England has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

The Patriots have gone over the total once in their past three contests.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponents by a total of 64 points this season (five per game), and opponents of the Patriots have outscored them by 103 points on the year (7.9 per game).

Chiefs

Kansas City has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.

In Kansas City's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

The Chiefs have put up a total of 64 more points than their opponents this year (five per game), while the Patriots have been outscored by 103 points (7.9 per game).

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.4 41.9 38.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.4 22.7 22 ATS Record 3-10-0 1-6-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-9-0 2-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-4 1-3

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.6 48.9 46 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 27 26.2 ATS Record 7-6-0 4-3-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-9-0 1-6-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-5 4-3 4-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

