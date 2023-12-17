Patriots vs. Chiefs: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The New England Patriots (3-10) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
The betting trends and insights for the Chiefs and Patriots can be found below before they square off on Sunday.
Patriots vs. Chiefs Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chiefs
|8.5
|37
|-450
|+350
Patriots vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats
New England Patriots
- Patriots games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 37 points in eight of 13 outings.
- New England's matchups this season have a 40.4-point average over/under, 3.4 more points than this game's total.
- The Patriots have covered the spread three times in 13 games with a set spread.
- This season, the Patriots have won two out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.
- New England has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +350.
Kansas City Chiefs
- Kansas City has an average total of 47.6 in their contests this year, 10.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Chiefs have covered the spread seven times this season (7-6-0).
- The Chiefs have won eight of their 13 games as moneyline favorites this year (61.5%).
- Kansas City has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter and won every time.
Chiefs vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Chiefs
|22.5
|12
|17.5
|3
|47.6
|9
|13
|Patriots
|13
|32
|20.9
|13
|40.4
|8
|13
Patriots vs. Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends
Patriots
- Over its last three contests, New England has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- The Patriots have gone over the total once in their past three contests.
- The Chiefs have outscored their opponents by a total of 64 points this season (five per game), and opponents of the Patriots have outscored them by 103 points on the year (7.9 per game).
Chiefs
- Kansas City has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.
- In Kansas City's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.
- The Chiefs have put up a total of 64 more points than their opponents this year (five per game), while the Patriots have been outscored by 103 points (7.9 per game).
Patriots Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.4
|41.9
|38.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.4
|22.7
|22
|ATS Record
|3-10-0
|1-6-0
|2-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-9-0
|2-5-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-7
|1-4
|1-3
Chiefs Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.6
|48.9
|46
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.6
|27
|26.2
|ATS Record
|7-6-0
|4-3-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-9-0
|1-6-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-5
|4-3
|4-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
