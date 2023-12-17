In Week 15 action at Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs will face the Dallas Cowboys defense and Daron Bland. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Buffalo pass catchers versus the Cowboys' pass defense.

Bills vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys 147.3 11.3 8 39 10.20

Stefon Diggs vs. Daron Bland Insights

Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense

Stefon Diggs' team-high 993 yards as a receiver have come on 87 receptions (out of 132 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Buffalo has 3,340 (256.9 per game), the fifth-most in the NFL.

The Bills' scoring average on offense is the fifth-highest in the league, at 26.8 points per game.

Buffalo has been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 36.5 times game, which is seventh in the league.

In the red zone, the Bills air it out more often than most of the league, throwing 56 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (44.8% red-zone pass rate), which ranks 10th in the NFL.

Daron Bland & the Cowboys' Defense

Daron Bland has picked off a team-high eight passes. He also has 59 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Dallas' D has been getting it done this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 2,391 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks 17th with 17 passing touchdowns allowed.

This season, the Cowboys have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by surrendering 17.9 points per game. They rank third in the NFL with 289.9 total yards allowed per contest.

Two players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Dallas this season.

13 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Cowboys this season.

Stefon Diggs vs. Daron Bland Advanced Stats

Stefon Diggs Daron Bland Rec. Targets 132 69 Def. Targets Receptions 87 14 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.4 42 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 993 59 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 76.4 4.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 335 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 8 Interceptions

