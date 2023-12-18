On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Brendan Gallagher going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Gallagher stats and insights

Gallagher has scored in five of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 7.2% of them.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 75 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Gallagher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:11 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:45 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 4-0

Canadiens vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

