How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Montreal Canadiens (13-13-4) will visit the Winnipeg Jets (18-9-2) -- who've won three straight at home -- on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
You can tune in on ESPN+ as the Jets play the Canadiens.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canadiens vs Jets Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|Jets
|4-3 (F/SO) MON
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 101 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the league.
- With 81 goals (2.7 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 24 goals over that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|30
|8
|17
|25
|22
|15
|55.3%
|Cole Caufield
|30
|8
|13
|21
|8
|12
|40%
|Michael Matheson
|30
|5
|15
|20
|29
|12
|-
|Sean Monahan
|30
|9
|10
|19
|14
|12
|57.4%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have conceded 75 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.
- The Jets' 97 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Jets have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 28 goals over that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|29
|11
|22
|33
|9
|18
|51.2%
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Joshua Morrissey
|29
|5
|21
|26
|22
|15
|-
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|29
|10
|12
|22
|14
|12
|20%
|Cole Perfetti
|29
|9
|9
|18
|4
|8
|33.3%
