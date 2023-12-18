The Montreal Canadiens (13-13-4) will visit the Winnipeg Jets (18-9-2) -- who've won three straight at home -- on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Canadiens vs Jets Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2023 Canadiens Jets 4-3 (F/SO) MON

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 101 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the league.

With 81 goals (2.7 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 24 goals over that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 30 8 17 25 22 15 55.3% Cole Caufield 30 8 13 21 8 12 40% Michael Matheson 30 5 15 20 29 12 - Sean Monahan 30 9 10 19 14 12 57.4% Alexander Newhook 23 7 6 13 19 8 39.5%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have conceded 75 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

The Jets' 97 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Jets have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 28 goals over that span.

Jets Key Players