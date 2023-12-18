The Winnipeg Jets (18-9-2) are heavy favorites (-225 moneyline odds to win) when they host a matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (13-13-4), who have +185 moneyline odds, on Monday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Canadiens vs. Jets Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canadiens vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Jets Betting Trends

Montreal and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in 17 of 30 games this season.

The Jets are 12-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Canadiens have been listed as the underdog 27 times this season, and upset their opponent 10 times.

Winnipeg has had moneyline odds of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Montreal has yet to win as an underdog with odds of +185 or longer on the moneyline this season in seven such games.

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 2-6-2 6.2 2.80 1.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.80 1.90 4 13.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 7-3 3-6-1 6.3 2.40 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.40 3.20 4 12.1% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

