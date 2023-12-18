The Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor and the Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Canadiens vs. Jets Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Jets (-225)

Jets (-225) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Canadiens Players to Watch

Nicholas Suzuki is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 25 points (0.8 per game), as he has totaled eight goals and 17 assists in 30 games (playing 20:48 per game).

Montreal's Caufield has posted 21 total points (0.7 per game), with eight goals and 13 assists.

This season, Michael Matheson has scored five goals and contributed 15 assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 20.

In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 3-3-0 this season, amassing 193 saves and allowing 21 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).

Jets Players to Watch

Mark Scheifele is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors with 33 points. He has scored 11 goals and picked up 22 assists this season.

Connor has picked up 29 points (1.1 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 12 assists.

Joshua Morrissey has scored five goals and added 21 assists in 29 games for Winnipeg.

Laurent Brossoit (3-3-1) has a goals against average of 2.6 on the season. His .909% save percentage ranks 24th in the NHL.

Canadiens vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 2.7 27th 6th 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.37 24th 14th 30.6 Shots 29.6 24th 7th 29 Shots Allowed 34.4 29th 21st 17.02% Power Play % 16.67% 23rd 27th 75.28% Penalty Kill % 72.64% 31st

