The Winnipeg Jets (18-9-2) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they face the Montreal Canadiens (13-13-4) on Monday, December 18 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canadiens vs. Jets Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-225) Canadiens (+180) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens Betting Insights

This season the Canadiens have won 10 of the 27 games, or 37.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Montreal has been at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline seven times, losing each of those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Canadiens, based on the moneyline, is 35.7%.

Montreal has played 17 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Canadiens vs Jets Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 97 (11th) Goals 81 (28th) 75 (3rd) Goals Allowed 101 (23rd) 16 (23rd) Power Play Goals 18 (20th) 22 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (31st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canadiens Advanced Stats

The Canadiens went 4-4-2 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 ledger versus the spread in that span.

In its past 10 games, Montreal has gone over the total three times.

The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, Canadiens' game goal totals average 6.9 goals, 1.0 goal lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Canadiens' 81 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

The Canadiens' 101 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

They have a -20 goal differential, which ranks 28th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.