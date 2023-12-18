Canadiens vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (18-9-2) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they face the Montreal Canadiens (13-13-4) on Monday, December 18 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Canadiens vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-225)
|Canadiens (+180)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- This season the Canadiens have won 10 of the 27 games, or 37.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Montreal has been at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline seven times, losing each of those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Canadiens, based on the moneyline, is 35.7%.
- Montreal has played 17 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Canadiens vs Jets Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|97 (11th)
|Goals
|81 (28th)
|75 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|101 (23rd)
|16 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (20th)
|22 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|29 (31st)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- The Canadiens went 4-4-2 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 ledger versus the spread in that span.
- In its past 10 games, Montreal has gone over the total three times.
- The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, Canadiens' game goal totals average 6.9 goals, 1.0 goal lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Canadiens' 81 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens' 101 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- They have a -20 goal differential, which ranks 28th in the league.
