Player prop bet odds for Mark Scheifele, Nicholas Suzuki and others are available when the Winnipeg Jets host the Montreal Canadiens at Canada Life Centre on Monday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).

Canadiens vs. Jets Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canadiens vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Suzuki's eight goals and 17 assists in 30 games for Montreal add up to 25 total points on the season.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 16 0 2 2 6 vs. Penguins Dec. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Predators Dec. 10 0 0 0 3 at Sabres Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 0

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Cole Caufield has scored 21 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has eight goals and 13 assists.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 vs. Penguins Dec. 13 0 0 0 6 vs. Predators Dec. 10 0 0 0 2 at Sabres Dec. 9 0 0 0 9 vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 3

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Montreal's Michael Matheson is among the leading scorers on the team with 20 total points (five goals and 15 assists).

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Penguins Dec. 13 0 1 1 5 vs. Predators Dec. 10 0 0 0 3 at Sabres Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

One of Winnipeg's top contributing offensive players this season is Scheifele, who has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 20:59 per game.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Dec. 16 0 2 2 1 at Kings Dec. 13 2 1 3 4 at Sharks Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 at Avalanche Dec. 7 0 0 0 2

Kyle Connor has picked up 29 points (1.1 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 12 assists.

