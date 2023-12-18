Top Player Prop Bets for Canadiens vs. Jets on December 18, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Mark Scheifele, Nicholas Suzuki and others are available when the Winnipeg Jets host the Montreal Canadiens at Canada Life Centre on Monday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).
Canadiens vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canadiens vs. Jets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Suzuki's eight goals and 17 assists in 30 games for Montreal add up to 25 total points on the season.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sabres
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Cole Caufield has scored 21 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has eight goals and 13 assists.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sabres
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|9
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
Michael Matheson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Montreal's Michael Matheson is among the leading scorers on the team with 20 total points (five goals and 15 assists).
Matheson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sabres
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
One of Winnipeg's top contributing offensive players this season is Scheifele, who has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 20:59 per game.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Kings
|Dec. 13
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Sharks
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Ducks
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kyle Connor has picked up 29 points (1.1 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 12 assists.
