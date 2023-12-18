Will Christian Dvorak Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 18?
Will Christian Dvorak score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Dvorak stats and insights
- In two of 20 games this season, Dvorak has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- Dvorak has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 75 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Dvorak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|16:52
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:30
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|L 4-0
Canadiens vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
