Will Cole Caufield Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 18?
Will Cole Caufield score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Caufield stats and insights
- Caufield has scored in eight of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus seven assists.
- Caufield's shooting percentage is 7.0%, and he averages 3.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 75 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Caufield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:57
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:46
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|14:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Away
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.