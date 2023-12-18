Cole Caufield will be among those on the ice Monday when his Montreal Canadiens meet the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Caufield are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Cole Caufield vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Caufield has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 18:59 on the ice per game.

In eight of 30 games this season, Caufield has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Caufield has a point in 17 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Caufield has posted an assist in a game 12 times this season in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Caufield hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Caufield having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 75 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+22) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 30 Games 3 21 Points 2 8 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

