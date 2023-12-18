Will Jake Evans Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 18?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Jake Evans a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Evans stats and insights
- Evans has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Evans has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 75 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Evans recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:34
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:43
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:31
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:24
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|L 4-0
Canadiens vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
