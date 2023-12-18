For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Jake Evans a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Evans stats and insights

Evans has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Evans has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 75 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Evans recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:03 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:21 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:34 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:43 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:31 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:24 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 4-0

Canadiens vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

