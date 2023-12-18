On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Jayden Struble going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jayden Struble score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Struble stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Struble has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Struble has no points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 75 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

