Will Jesse Ylonen Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 18?
On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Jesse Ylonen going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Ylonen stats and insights
- Ylonen has scored in two of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).
- Ylonen has zero points on the power play.
- Ylonen averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 75 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Ylonen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|7:26
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|9:44
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:51
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:27
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:52
|Away
|L 4-0
Canadiens vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
