The Winnipeg Jets (18-9-2) will attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they play the Montreal Canadiens (13-13-4) on Monday, December 18 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Canadiens have a 4-4-2 record in their last 10 contests. They have totaled 24 goals while conceding 32 in that period. On the power play, 33 opportunities have resulted in four goals (12.1% success rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Monday's action on the ice.

Canadiens vs. Jets Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Jets 5, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-225)

Jets (-225) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens vs Jets Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a 13-13-4 record this season and are 7-4-11 in matchups that have needed overtime.

In the 11 games Montreal has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 13 points.

This season the Canadiens scored only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Montreal has five points (2-5-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Canadiens have scored three or more goals 17 times, earning 25 points from those matchups (11-3-3).

This season, Montreal has recorded a lone power-play goal in 14 games and registered 15 points with a record of 6-5-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 3-2-2 (eight points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 23 games, going 10-11-2 to record 22 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 11th 3.34 Goals Scored 2.7 27th 6th 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.37 23rd 14th 30.6 Shots 29.6 24th 7th 29 Shots Allowed 34.4 29th 22nd 17.02% Power Play % 16.67% 24th 27th 75.28% Penalty Kill % 72.64% 30th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canadiens vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.