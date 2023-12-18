Will Joel Armia light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Armia stats and insights

Armia has scored in four of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.

Armia has zero points on the power play.

Armia averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.8%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 75 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Armia recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 14:25 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 3-2 SO 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:51 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:26 Away W 4-2 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:50 Home L 5-3

Canadiens vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

